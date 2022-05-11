Mount Capital Ltd Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mount Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000. Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,554,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

