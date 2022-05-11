Mount Capital Ltd Invests $35.82 Million in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Mount Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,410,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,815,000. Nomad Foods accounts for 9.9% of Mount Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mount Capital Ltd owned about 0.82% of Nomad Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $251,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $17,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,036,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,132,000 after acquiring an additional 453,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,652,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after acquiring an additional 423,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Shares of NOMD traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 107,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

