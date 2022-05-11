Mount Capital Ltd Invests $2.86 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.8% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 12,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 887,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $298,515,000 after acquiring an additional 49,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,037,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,834,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.80.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,442. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.84. The stock had a trading volume of 988,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,409,332. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

