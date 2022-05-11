Mount Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 55,763 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Twitter comprises 0.7% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 703,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,388,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,764 shares of company stock worth $2,271,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

