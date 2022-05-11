Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $115,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 14,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 128,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $203.12. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.93 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

