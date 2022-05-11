Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering stock remained flat at $$0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Get Mosaic ImmunoEngineering alerts:

About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (Get Rating)

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.