MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.69. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 422 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a €31.00 ($32.63) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. Equities analysts expect that MorphoSys AG will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 164,446 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

