Morpheus.Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $649,391.00 (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $38.58 million and $649,391.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002608 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

