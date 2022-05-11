Morgan Stanley Increases Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target to GBX 140

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Get Centrica alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. 31,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,952. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.