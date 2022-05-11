MoonTrust (MNTT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

MoonTrust (MNTT) traded down 30.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MoonTrust has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $241,105.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,386.25 or 2.07132882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00030834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,042.34 or 0.07123451 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

