Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.37. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.