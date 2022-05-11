Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE MOG.B opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.37. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.
Moog Company Profile (Get Rating)
