Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,744 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. 1,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,265. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

