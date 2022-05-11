Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of MNPR opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

