Mondi (LON:MNDI) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
MNDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,075 ($25.58).
Shares of Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,584.50 ($19.54) on Wednesday. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($25.74). The company has a market cap of £7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,479.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,704.86.
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
