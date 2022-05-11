Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Raised by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after buying an additional 2,888,435 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 9,727,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,581,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.03. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

