monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.12

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.12 and last traded at $109.37, with a volume of 11637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.72.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.28. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 460,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,154,000 after buying an additional 97,904 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 36.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 329,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,631,000 after buying an additional 88,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 77.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

