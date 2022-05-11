Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,054 shares of company stock worth $30,264,284. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.74. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.92.

Moderna Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.