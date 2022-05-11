Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.5-$55.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.75 million.Model N also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 172,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,719. Model N has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $818.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Model N by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Model N by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 381,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.