MMOCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $99,185.58 (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $99,185.58 and approximately $5.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

