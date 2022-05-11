MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MJNE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

Get MJ alerts:

MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)

MJ Holdings, Inc operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation and production management, consulting, and asset and infrastructure development services for the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.