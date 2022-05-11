MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MJNE stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. MJ has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.
MJ Company Profile (Get Rating)
