Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

MITSY traded down $21.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $478.80. 2,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $368.00 and a 52 week high of $577.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

