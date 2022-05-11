Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MITI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 213,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,422. Mitesco has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.91.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Mitesco had a negative return on equity of 924.58% and a negative net margin of 9,190.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitesco will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc in April 2020.

