Mirrored iShares Gold Trust 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,099.00 (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for $17.57 or 0.00055261 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $19.74 million and approximately $38,099.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.27 or 0.00529306 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00034368 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,298.14 or 1.89670431 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.16 or 0.07587570 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.