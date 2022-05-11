Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48), with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.48).
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.13 million and a P/E ratio of 92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.
Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)
Recommended Stories
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.