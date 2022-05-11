Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $120.00

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.48), with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.48).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.13 million and a P/E ratio of 92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Get Mind Gym alerts:

Mind Gym Company Profile (LON:MIND)

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management; management development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; reorganization; respect; customer experience; change; and ethics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Gym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Gym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.