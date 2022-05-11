Mina (MINA) Price Down 37.4% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $569.84 million and approximately $75.75 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003713 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 496,896,841 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

