Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 2,133.3% in April

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 2,133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 327,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 120.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 272,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 149,037 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 114,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 97,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

