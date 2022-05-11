Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $11.33 on Tuesday, hitting $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,596. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.87. Middleby has a twelve month low of $138.02 and a twelve month high of $201.34.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total value of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Middleby by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Barclays boosted their price target on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.75.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

