MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.
MSTR stock opened at $225.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $208.37 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.66.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
