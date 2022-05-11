MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.29.

MSTR stock opened at $225.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.72. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $208.37 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.66.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $55,352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 646.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

