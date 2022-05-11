Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.918-$1.992 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.