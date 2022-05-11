Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Microchip Technology also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.32-$1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.81.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,123. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $63.34 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.69.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

