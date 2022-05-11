Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,501 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $185,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,504. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.