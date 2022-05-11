Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 3rd

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after buying an additional 2,790,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 380,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 492,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 92,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.