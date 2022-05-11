Michael Severino Sells 100,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Severino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AbbVie alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00.

AbbVie stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.09. 6,475,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,040. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.51 and a 200 day moving average of $139.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $268.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.34% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.