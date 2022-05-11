Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,449.25.

MTD stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,213.71. 3,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,188.56 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,340.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,455.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $0.59. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 471.45% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

