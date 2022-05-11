Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,264 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Metropolitan Bank worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,739,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 163,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock valued at $372,891 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.26. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.15.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

