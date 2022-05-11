Metronome Price Reaches $1.93 on Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (MET) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $25,761.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00006246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00538625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,850.91 or 1.90480546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.82 or 0.07434028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,078,447 coins and its circulating supply is 13,933,873 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

