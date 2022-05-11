MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 939,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,762 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of MetLife worth $58,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,620,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,758,000 after buying an additional 1,688,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MetLife by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.98.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

