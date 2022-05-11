Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) were down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 14,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 608,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
