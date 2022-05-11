Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Down 15.4%

Shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) were down 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 14,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 608,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42.

Get Meten Holding Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,212,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.