MetaHash (MHC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $269,536.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $269,536.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00517128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036546 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,681.45 or 1.99386714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.86 or 0.07518405 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,418,359,804 coins and its circulating supply is 3,247,391,994 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

