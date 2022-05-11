Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of Meritage Homes worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTH. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTH traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,836. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

