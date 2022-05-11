Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). Approximately 16,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 13,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

The company has a market cap of £9.96 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.26.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The company was formerly known as SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited and changed its name to Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited in November 2016.

