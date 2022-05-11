Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $1,262.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00220510 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015894 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.00408634 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars.

