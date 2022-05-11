Membrana (MBN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Membrana (MBN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $71,498.48 and $11.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Membrana has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,939.63 or 1.00013063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00106557 BTC.

Membrana Coin Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

