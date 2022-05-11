Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on June 30th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of TSE:MRD traded up C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 9.21. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of C$11.44 and a 52 week high of C$17.84. The stock has a market cap of C$457.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Melcor Developments from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

