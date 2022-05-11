Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 1.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.

Get Megaworld alerts:

Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. The company operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, and entertainment components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.