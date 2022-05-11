Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Down 1.6%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.44 and last traded at $10.44. 113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09.
Megaworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MGAWY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megaworld (MGAWY)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Megaworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.