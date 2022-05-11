Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,756,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,602 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $181,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. The stock had a trading volume of 181,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The firm has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Medtronic’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

