MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years. MDU Resources Group has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MDU Resources Group to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.0%.

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,506. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 424,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 102,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

