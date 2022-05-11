MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 86.8% in April

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDJH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,276. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.
MDJM Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDJM (MDJH)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.