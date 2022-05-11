MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Down 86.8% in April

MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDJH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,276. MDJM has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

