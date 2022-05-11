McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) CEO Brian S. Tyler Sells 5,438 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian S. Tyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68.

On Monday, April 18th, Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total value of $1,757,833.50.

MCK traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $332.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,734. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.18. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $184.43 and a 1 year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,192.17% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McKesson by 1,401.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $79,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.08.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

