McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. McDonald’s reported earnings of $2.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.21 to $10.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.43. 2,829,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.66.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

